The Sydney Roosters have locked in Nat Butcher and Naufahu Whyte on extensive deals in an effort to ensure the duo don't hit the open market following November 1.

According to the Daily Telegraph the pair are set to stay with the tri-colours for the next three years.

With 126 games to his name along with a Prime Minister's XIII cap under his belt, Butcher has made a real name for himself within the Roosters squad.

While Butcher has established himself as a regular in the Roosters set up, Whyte's 2023 efforts have impressed the club enough to be offered an extension and a call up to the Kiwis squad.

The Auckland-born forward played nine games for the Chooks this year, averaging 90 running metres per game.

Whyte isn't the only youngster whose efforts have been rewarded after winger Junior Pauga inked a two-year top 30 contract.

The 27-year-old arrived at the Roosters on a train and trial deal at the beginning of 2023 following a short stint with the Wests Tigers.