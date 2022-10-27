Former Kangaroos legend Cooper Cronk has declared that only an enormous game from Daly Cherry-Evans could put him in pole position for the number seven jersey during the knockout stages of the Rugby League World Cup.

Cronk, who played 38 Tests for the Kangaroos, believes Cleary already has the jersey sewn up for the remainder of the tournament.

It comes after Australia named both Cleary and Cherry-Evans in their side to take on Italy in this weekend's third and final group stage game against Italy, to be played in St Helens on Sunday morning (AEDT).

Cameron Munster has been rested from the game, meaning both will take to the field, unless coach Mal Meninga makes a late switch and elects to play either Matt Burton or Jack Wighton in the number six.

Cronk believes it will be Cleary playing number seven during the game though, and that the position will be his during the finals.

“Mal likes to give everyone two games before the quarterfinals,” Cronk told Fox Sports.

“I think what will happen is Cleary will be halfback and Cherry-Evans will be five-eighth.

“As we saw in the vision of training Cleary was on the right-hand side of the field, which means he is right-side dominant and that is his preferred position.

“So Cherry-Evans really needs to stand up and have a big game because Munster will be the five-eighth and Tedesco the fullback.

“I think Mal knows his team and he knows what he wants to stick with, but he is giving guys an opportunity.

James Tedesco will be one of the few Kangaroos who lines up in all three group stage games after he was named, while Ben Hunt could play 80 minutes at hooker after Harry Grant missed selection.

Australia's most likely path to the final following the clash against Italy will see a quarter-final against Lebanon, followed by a semi-final against New Zealand.