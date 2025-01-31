A rising star for the Sydney Roosters, young forward Kewa Kahuroa is one of the many talented players who will be on show in the Lisa Fiaola Cup competition as they attempt to chase their dreams of one day playing in the NRLW.

Born and bred in Wagga Wagga, Kahuroa will begin her rugby league journey this year after signing with the Sydney Roosters on a three-year contract until the end of the 2027 season.

This comes after she attracted the interest of at least four other clubs including the Canberra Raiders and Canterbury Bulldogs.

A talented multi-code athlete across several sports, including AFL and netball, the youngster decided to follow the rugby league path and has impressed club officials in a short period, which has seen her named in the starting team for the Roosters' first match of the season in the Lisa Fiaola Cup.

Looking up to Australian and NSW Blues representative front-rower Millie Elliott, Zero Tackle spoke exclusively to the talented teenager and her mother about her rugby league journey and ambitions as she attempts to chase the dream of one day playing in the NRLW.

"She started at around 10 or 11, kicking the footy around the backyard with her brother," Kahuroa's mother, Julie, told Zero Tackle.

"She tried to get into our Under-11s boys tackle team but couldn't get in there so she had to hold off for another year and then played one season with the boys.

"She's built for rugby league. She's got a good fend on her. To be honest, no one likes running towards her because she's such a big build. She scares people."

Previously a member of the Canberra Raiders pathways system, Kahuroa has had rugby league blood running through her veins since a young age and is the niece of ex-NRL forward Nigel Plum.

Last playing in the NRL in 2015, Plum featured in 150 first-grade matches for the Sydney Roosters, Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers after making his debut during the 2005 NRL season.

A Year 9 student of Mate Dei Catholic College in Wagga Wagga and Wagga Kangaroos junior, Kahuroa is one of the many talented young players coming through the ranks and will lace up her boots alongside the likes of Ayva Papalii, Mia Vaotuua and Talea Tonga.

"I'm very proud of her," her mother Julie added.

"She goes to a gym down here and just to see her get herself there and see her progressing is incredible.

"She's always been a rough child. She's got an older brother that roughed her up and always mucked around with him."