Television broadcast Channel Nine has defended one of its commentators after he was embroiled in an awkward interview with Olympians and sisters Jess and Noemie Fox.

Before Friday night's match between the Panthers and Rabbitohs, commentator Brad Fittler caused a stir on social media for comments he made in an interview with the two Fox sisters.

"I'm just waiting for the kiss cam to come on....on me,” Fittler said.

“It's not happening.”

The cringe-worthy comments from the former NSW Blues coach created an awkward moment between the three individuals as the sisters appeared shocked by the words and didn't know how to respond.

Slammed for his remarks from the interview on social media, Channel Nine defended Fittler and stated that his comments were not directed at the two Olympic Gold medallists.

“An activation was taking place in the stadium last night with a kiss cam that was not part of the TV coverage and Brad's comments related to that activity on the ground," a spokesperson for Channel Nine told News Corp.

"Brad's comments were not directed to the Fox sisters, no malice was intended and no offence was taken.

“Freddy works tirelessly in the community space to improve the treatment of all Individuals and he remains a valued member of staff at Nine.”