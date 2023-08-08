The referees who oversaw the St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels match on Sunday afternoon have both lost the spots they held in those games for Round 24.

Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, who was on-field, will not feature in the men's competition at all this weekend, but will instead referee the Cowboys and Tigers game in the NRLW.

Meanwhile, Ashley Klein will perform double duty in the bunker to make up for the fact Chris Butler won't be there. Butler instead will be an on-field referee this weekend as he oversees the Tigers and Warriors game in Hamilton.

The changes come after the NRL's head of football on Monday confirmed that the referees had incorrectly penalised Zac Lomax for a headslam, and taken a try off the Dragons for a loose carry despite it being caused by a Clint Gutherson strip, which the Parramatta fullback fiercely disagreed with.

The changes made by the NRL seem to suggest the game are happy with the decisions to send off Moeaki Fotuaika and and Nathan Brown last weekend, while both Thomas Burgess and Jarome Luai were allowed to stay on the field.

Ashley Klein, Grant Atkins, Ben Cummins, Adam Gee and Todd Smith were the officials directly involved as referee or bunker official in those decisions or non-decisions, but all five have kept their positions for this weekend.

Here are all the referees for this weekend.

Note: All standby officials are yet to be confirmed. This will be updated when the information is made available.

NRL Round 24

Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Darian Furner and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Dave Munro and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Belinda Sharpe

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Michael Wise and Jarrod Cole

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Nick Beashel

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Cameron Paddy

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and David Munro

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Damian Brady

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

NRLW Round 4

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Clayton Wills

Bunker official: Dave Munro

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Daniel Schwass and Tori Wilkie

Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Touch judges: Dan Munroe and Jack Ebert

Bunker official: Belinda Sharpe

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Mitchell Currie and Luke Saldern

Bunker official: Todd Smith

Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Tom Cambourn

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

