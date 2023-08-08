The referees who oversaw the St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels match on Sunday afternoon have both lost the spots they held in those games for Round 24.
Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, who was on-field, will not feature in the men's competition at all this weekend, but will instead referee the Cowboys and Tigers game in the NRLW.
Meanwhile, Ashley Klein will perform double duty in the bunker to make up for the fact Chris Butler won't be there. Butler instead will be an on-field referee this weekend as he oversees the Tigers and Warriors game in Hamilton.
The changes come after the NRL's head of football on Monday confirmed that the referees had incorrectly penalised Zac Lomax for a headslam, and taken a try off the Dragons for a loose carry despite it being caused by a Clint Gutherson strip, which the Parramatta fullback fiercely disagreed with.
The changes made by the NRL seem to suggest the game are happy with the decisions to send off Moeaki Fotuaika and and Nathan Brown last weekend, while both Thomas Burgess and Jarome Luai were allowed to stay on the field.
Ashley Klein, Grant Atkins, Ben Cummins, Adam Gee and Todd Smith were the officials directly involved as referee or bunker official in those decisions or non-decisions, but all five have kept their positions for this weekend.
Here are all the referees for this weekend.
Note: All standby officials are yet to be confirmed. This will be updated when the information is made available.
NRL Round 24
Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Darian Furner and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC
Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Dave Munro and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC
Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC
Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Nick Beashel
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC
Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Cameron Paddy
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC
Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and David Munro
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC
Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC
NRLW Round 4
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Kasey Badger
Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Clayton Wills
Bunker official: Dave Munro
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC
North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Daniel Schwass and Tori Wilkie
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC
Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Touch judges: Dan Munroe and Jack Ebert
Bunker official: Belinda Sharpe
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC
Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Mitchell Currie and Luke Saldern
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC
Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Tom Cambourn
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: TBC
Standby touch judge: TBC