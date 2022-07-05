The South Sydney Rabbitohs will find themselves needing plenty of replacements for their Round 17 clash against the Newcastle Knights, with all of Campbell Graham, Hame Sele and Mark Nicholls likely to be ruled out due to injury.

Graham is reported to be the most severe of the trio, suffering a reported facial fracture during Saturday night's win over the Parramatta Eels at a wet and windy Homebush.

Despite passing his HIA during the game after being pulled from the field, he is now set to spend time on the sidelines waiting for the fracture to heal.

Campbell Graham gone for 6-8 weeks, Hame Sele 4-6 and Liam Knight (ACL) season over. Bunnies in all sorts this weekend. Mark '🐐' Nicholls concussion concern. SuperCoach wise, Tass job security now great, Peoples a sneaky chance for owners. 🐰🐰🐰 https://t.co/GscrcxE1by pic.twitter.com/pBvpVtJ3vI — Tim Williams (@TimWill94) July 4, 2022

Despite that, NRL Physio claims most facial fractures tend to heal within three or four weeks, so it could yet be a quicker return to the park than anticipated for Graham.

Reports of a facial fracture for Campbell Graham, could require 6-8 weeks recovery (via @TimWill94). Passed his HIA on the weekend & was able to return to finish the game. Most simple eye socket/cheekbone fractures allow a return to play in 3-4 weeks pic.twitter.com/HAUJ4H6lfL — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 5, 2022

Hame Sele is also believed to be set to miss between four and six weeks with injury in a blow to the Rabbitohs' forward stocks, while Mark Nicholls will race to clear concussion protocols.

The news of the triple injury blow follows that of Liam Knight this morning, who has suffered a season-ending ACL injury after a cannonball style tackle from Solomone Naiduki in the NSW Cup on Saturday.

It's tipped that Thomas Burgess will return to stat at prop for Hame Sele, while two out of Trent Peoples, Davvy Moale and Michael Chee Kam will make their way onto the interchange bench.

Graham, on the other hand, is likely to be directly replaced by last week's 18th man Taane Milne.

South Sydney will name their tea to play the Newcastle Knights at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.