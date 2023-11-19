Broncos vice-captain Kurt Capewell will have a littler bit of extra motivation this year as he enters the last year of his current contract, per The Daily Telegraph.

Capewell will be eager to impress the club's coaching staff this year as the club is reportedly eager to hand fellow forward Brendan Piakura a $1 million extension.

The 30-year-old could potentially be on the chopping board as a result of a salary-cap crunch at the Broncos.

Embed from Getty Images

Despite previous representative honours with Queensland and a positive 2023 campaign, there's still no guarantee that he'll be handed another contract.

With 139 NRL games under his belt, Capewell is open to the fact that he's incredibly happy at the Broncos and he's eager to stay put if given the option.

“I'll take as many (years) as I can get,” Capewell said in the lead-up to last month's grand-final loss to the Panthers.

Embed from Getty Images

“I love the game. I love this club. I love the coaches. I love the fans. I love the state and I don't see myself moving away from the Broncos.

“Hopefully I can win a premiership here and then we'll extend for another two years ... and win another two (premierships).”

While it's reported that a number of rival NRL clubs are eager to chase Piakura, the 21-year-old is expected to stay put at Red Hill.