Youngster Jack Cogger has signed with Super League side Huddersfield Giants for the 2021 season, as reported by Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old half-back will join the Giants on a two-year deal, departing the Canterbury Bulldogs after 22 appearances for the club in his two years in Sydney.

Cogger said he was excited to feature overseas, especially at an age where he requires regular game time.

“It’s a really good opportunity at a time in my career when I need high-level consistent football and I think Huddersfield can offer that. I spoke to Ian Watson and he’s filled me with confidence that it was going to be the right place to further my game.”

He also made clear his excitement to play alongside fellow New South Welshman Aidan Sezer, who went to the Giants from Canberra at the end of 2019, making just five appearances in season 2020.

“…The opportunity to play with Aidan Sezer, an experienced half, was a big one for me and I think the style of play will suit me and what I want to do on the field. The team that’s being built here is going in the right direction to be a really good year.”

Prior to his stint at the Bulldogs, Cogger started off his league career at Newcastle, making 20 appearances for the club.

Going back even further to 2014, he captained the Australian Schoolboys team in their Test series, and also represented New South Wales at youth level on multiple occasions.

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson says that Cogger will add competition and depth to his side whilst also helping to establish a solid spine for a team that missed out on a play-offs spot in 2020.

“He’s a no-nonsense rugby player with a great kicking game and a level of experience at the NRL level with Newcastle and Canterbury and he’s played with top quality players, so coming alongside Lee Gaskell and Aidan Sezer, he’ll be used to playing with top quality.

“He gives us competition to compete for the starting spot alongside Gaskell and Sezer, and he’ll make those players accountable and force them to play at the right levels.”