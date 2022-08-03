Ever improving Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Kyle Flanagan has shut down any speculation that he could move to England, stating he will be seeing out his contract with the club.

Reports emerged earlier this year that the halfback, who has flourished under the coaching of Mick Potter in the last six weeks, could have been on his way to England.

It followed an off-season of speculation that the Bulldogs would look to move him on, only for director of football Phil Gould to say he wanted Flanagan to remain at the club and play behind a much better side than the one he tried to take charge of in 2021.

Speaking at a press conference, Flanagan laughed off suggestions that had been in talks with the English club Hull FC.

"No," Flanagan laughed when quizzed.

"The first time I got out there on social media and shut that stuff down, that was the first I'd heard of it.

"I'm on contract here next year at the Bulldogs and keep winning footy games, I won't have to listen to that sort of stuff."

The Bulldogs have scored more than 24 points in five of their last six games and have won a handful of fixtures to go with it, playing a much more exciting, free-flowing brand of football.

Flanagan heaped praise on Potter for changing the club during his press conference, before suggesting he wants another contract at the Bulldogs beyond the end of 2023.

"Yeah, I think so," Flanagan said.

"Obviously I live in Cronulla and I love the Bulldogs. They gave me an opportunity and I like to think I have turned things around and things are going forward for the club.

"As I said, if we keep winning and combinations keep building, this footy team is only going to get better.

"I'm loving my time here and I definitely want to extend here."

Flanagan is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, with the 23-year-old having 57 NRL games under his belt.