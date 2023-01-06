Brisbane Broncos halfback Reece Walsh has revealed he believes the biggest key to Reece Walsh finding form at the club will be calming him down in 2023.

Walsh joins the Broncos after spending the best part of two seasons at the Warriors.

It was the Broncos who originally gave the young gun fullback a release to chase his NRL debut with the Warriors in 2021, which he did just a few weeks later in Round 7.

The three-year contract was supposed to see Walsh remain with the club until the end of 2023, however, personal circumstances preventing him from moving back across the Tasman with the Auckland-based club on a fulltime basis saw him seek a release from the club.

He would ultimately be granted it, rejoining the Broncos.

He is the front-runner to play fullback in 2023, however, coach Kevin Walters has stated the race is still open for the number one jumper - although the writing was seemingly on the wall for another youngster in Tesi Niu, who yesterday signed a new deal with the Dolphins after being granted an immediate release from the final year of his deal at Red Hill on Wednesday night.

Reynolds, who is a noted fan of Walsh and has said previously he expects the 20-year-old to be given first crack at the number one jumper, told media yesterday that the key to his game will be to injecting him effectively into the attack, rather than at every opportunity.

"Reece is such a dynamic player, gets around the field quickly and is out the back of (offensive) shape 24/7," Reynolds said.

"So it's about calming him down a little bit, (so we can) pick and choose when we need him at that intensity.

"He's a young kid, eager to learn."

Reynolds was the key signing for the Broncos in 2022, with the club sitting in the top four up until the final seven weeks of the season, before they bounced all the way out of the top eight with a horror run to the finish line.

He will be joined in sparking the attack by Walsh this season, while the debut season of Ezra Mam was also impressive as he assumes likely full-time control of the number six jersey this season following the departure of Tyson Gamble to the Newcastle Knights.

The dummy half duties will continue to be shared by Cory Paix and Billy Walters, although Queensland under-19 star Blake Mozer will also push for a debut this season.

The Broncos start their season with the toughest assignment possible - an away trip to play the Penrith Panthers.