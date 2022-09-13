Newcastle Knights NRLW player Caitlin Moran has been hit with a breach notice by the NRL for a social media post made on Friday.

The post, which followed the death of Queen Elizabeth II, was removed just hours after posting, but not before it had been screenshotted and shared.

The NRL integrity unit since launched an investigation and interviewed Moran over the post.

The breach notice, released by the NRL on Tuesday evening, alleges that the post made by Moran breaches the NRLW code of conduct.

For it, she has been fined 25 per cent of her salary, however, this fine has been wholly suspended, meaning she won't pay anything unless there is another breach of the code within a 12-month period from the date of the breach notice.

In addition to the suspended fine, Moran will also be suspended for one match, meaning she will miss the final round of the regular season for the Knights this weekend when they play the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Other requirements within the breach notice laid out by the NRL will require Moran to attend education and training as is recommended by the NRL’s Wellbeing and Education Department, in consultation with the Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council. This training will focus on the use of social media as an NRLW player.

The breach notice states that rugby league is an inclusive game.

"Rugby league is an inclusive game and has a proud and strong relationship with many communities. Regardless of any personal views, all players and officials must adhere to the professional standards expected of them and on this occasion, the public comments made by the player have caused damage to the game," the notice reads.

The Knights released their statement shortly afterwards, confirming Moran had met with NRL CEO Andrew Abdo, while the club have also committed to educational programmes for both the men's and women's squad.

Moran has five days to respond to the breach notice.