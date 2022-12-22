The ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations have prompted Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solley to provide insight into how his club is managing its playing roster despite not knowing the salary cap for next season.

According to Solley, the lack of a defined salary cap for 2023 has pushed South Sydney to use ratchet clauses - meaning players are promised a percentage of the potential cap rather than a monetary amount.

This news is particularly interesting given South Sydney's recent re-signing of star trio; Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Damien Cook.

“The ratchet clauses have got a start in everyone's contracts, they've been mandated by the NRL since COVID started,” Solly told SEN.

“It's easy to say that the ratchet clause takes care of (not going over the cap) but it's far more complex.

“Like anyone, you want some certainty around how you're negotiating and the environment you're negotiating in.

“Let's be honest, it's pretty disappointing that we sit here months into a first financial year of a new cycle, and we don't have a CBA or a salary cap.”

“I credit the players and the RLPA, they've been professional and diligent, and very patient all the way throughout this process.

“I think it's really time now that the commission particularly put its shoulder to the wheel and deliver the certainty that the industry is craving.”

CBA talks between the ARLC and RLPA are likely to continue early into next year.