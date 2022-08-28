Former premiership and Clive Churchill medal winner Sam Burgess is set to rejoin the South Sydney Rabbitohs – but only in a coaching capacity.

It’s been a long road back for Burgess, who stood down from his coaching roles with the club in October 2020 after a number of serious allegations were made about him taking illicit drugs, driving while under the influence and threatening another player.

There were also serious allegations of domestic violence, which he was ultimately cleared of – and the club was also suggested to have assisted with covering up details of specific incidents. Ultimately Burgess received a $30,000 fine and was banned from involvement in the NRL back in March.

But after biding his time in NSW regional football as coach of Group 2’s Orara Valley Axemen, it appears the club and Burgess have been given the green light to reunite by the NRL, free from any accusations of favour or duplicity.

Burgess will return to Redfern despite interest in his services from Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins.

“I’m confident I’ll be able to add value in what Souths are paying me to do, to be an assistant coach,” Burgess told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’ve learnt a lot in a short space of time with the Axemen. We got the team back on top and now we’re in a grand final next weekend.

“Building a club from scratch is quite an experience and I’ve been doing a lot of work on myself. I’ve done it to be a better person and to be the father to my kids that I want to be.”

“The time away from the NRL has re-lit the flame in me. I’m a competitive person and excited for my next steps.”

The Orara Valley Axemen will meet the South Grafton Devils in the NSW Group 2 Grand Final at Coramba Sportsground. Kick-off is at 2pm (AEST).