Canterbury young gun Matt Doorey has penned a new contract extension with the Bulldogs, with the 20-year-old signing on for the 2022 season.

Doorey impressed in his rookie campaign with the Bulldogs last year, featuring on five occasions and scoring two tries for his efforts.

The signing adds another boost to the Bulldogs’ future following a busy off-season of recruiting under new coach Trent Barrett.

Canterbury chairman John Khoury expressed his delight with Doorey extending his stay at the Bulldogs.

“Having seen Matt’s progression over the past three seasons and knowing what a quality player he is, we are extremely pleased that he has chosen to stay with the Bulldogs,” Khoury told the club website.

“Matt has come through our Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup teams and has stepped up a level each time. He was able to do that again last year with an outstanding NRL debut and we have high hopes for him moving forward.

“He is an impressive young man who is eager to learn and we believe that he will continue to develop under the guidance of Trent Barrett.

“Matt will now step up into our Top 30 squad and we look forward to seeing his talents throughout the coming season and beyond.”

The Bulldogs will open their account under Barrett in Round 1 against the Knights in Newcastle on Friday, March 12.