Yet to debut outside back Ethan Quai-Ward is reportedly set to join the Canterbury Bulldogs, effective immediately.

Stuck behind a long line of talent at the Broncos, Quai-Ward has been forced to go about his work in the QLD Cup for Brisbane feeder side the Souths Logan Magpies.

Standing at 190 centimetres tall, the 23-year-old would become one of the tallest NRL players from the moment he makes his debut, and it's a skillset which has served him well playing for Souths Logan this season.

While he has the ability to play both in the centres and on the wing, he has made all eight QLD Cup appearances so far this campaign at centre, averaging a staggering 180 metres per game and defending strongly to tackle at almost 92 per cent. That's to go with a trio of try assists, 27 tackle bre4aks and a pair of line breaks.

A threat with the football in hand, Quai-Ward has been held in high regard by the Broncos for a long time, but sits outside of a first-grade side featuring Corey Oates, Selwyn Cobbo, Herbie Farnworth and Kotoni Staggs across the wing and centre positions. Jesse Arthars appears to be next cab off the rank on the wing, while Deine Mariner will likely come into the first-grade side next year when Farnworth departs to take up a deal with the Dolphins.

According to Fox Sports that has led the Bulldogs straight to Quai-Ward, who will move into the Top 30 at Belmore effective immediately should the deal be confirmed by the two clubs.

Quai-Ward, who has also spent time in the Sydney Roosters' system during his youth, is a handy pick-up for a Bulldogs' side who have struggled through both form and injury issues in Cameron Ciraldo's first year at the club.

In a backline featuring Hayze Perham, Josh Addo-Carr, Jacob Kiraz, Jake Averillo and Paul Alamoti, Ciraldo has hinted at changes right across his underperforming team without a considerable change in attitude and form.

Quai-Ward, on paper, may struggle to go straight into first-grade, but Addo-Carr is a strong chance of missing more game time in the coming weeks with an Origin selection.

Averillo is rated highly by Ciraldo, but off-contract at the end of the year, while Alamoti is in the same boat.

The club has signed both Stephen Crichton and Bronson Xerri for the 2024 campaign, adding more depth to the outside backs, but the height and running game of Quai-Ward could make him a threat to fight for a place in Ciraldo's best 17.