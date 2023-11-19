The Bulldogs have trumped the Sydney Swans in securing the signature of young gun Mitchell Woods on a long-term deal.

Woods will join the Bulldogs come 2024, however the youngster is locked in at Belmore long term.

The 17-year-old decided to stick with the 13-aside game after he was chased by three codes in rugby league, AFL and rugby union.

A midfielder on the Australian rules field and a halfback in rugby league Woods was a member of the Swans academy, participated in NSW Waratahs junior programs and played for Canterbury's Harold Matthews side.

Relieved Woods decided to stay true to the Bulldogs, Canterbury football boss Phil Gould is eager to see what the youngster can deliver in blue and white.

"Mitchell Woods is one of the most extraordinary young talents you can ever imagine," Gould told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"In recent years he has played rugby, AFL and rugby league, all at the highest levels of school sport and elite junior academies in these respective sports, all at the same time.

"There is no doubt he has a future in any one of these sports.”

Woods is now at an age where he has to decide which sport he's eager to pursue, luckily for Gould it was rugby league.

"We went and met with the Sydney Swans development staff to discuss his future. We both agreed he could make it in either code, but the time had come for him to specialise in one game," Gould said.

"Both the Swans and Bulldogs told Mitchell we would support him no matter which sport he chose as his career, but we both agreed he needed to make that decision now because his training for the respective codes was about to become very specialised and very different.

"Obviously the Bulldogs are grateful Mitchell has chosen to pursue a career in professional rugby league with our club. It's wonderful for our club, but also great for the game of rugby league. We also know the guys at the Swans will be cheering for him.

"Mitchell was the captain of our Harold Matthews premiership-winning team this season. He was also the player of the year. He's a hard-working and extremely dedicated young man. It's exciting to think we will be a part of his development as a professional footballer. We are lucky to have Mitchell in our club.”