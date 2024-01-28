An estimated return timeline has been given to Canterbury Bulldogs forward Ryan Sutton after he underwent surgery a few days ago.

After sustaining several recurring injuries, the front rower underwent a knee procedure at the Prince of Wales Hospital in late January as he attempts to return to the NRL set-up this season.

While the club has not confirmed a timeline for his return, NRL Physio stated that "the Bulldogs expect an 8-10 week rehab process before returning to play".

Recruited from the Canberra Raiders before the start of last season, Sutton has unfortunately failed to live up to expectations and would be dropped to the NSW Cup for over a month before making his way back into the NRL team.

On a hefty price tag of $500,000 a season, reports from The Herald emerged at the end of last season that he was granted permission to leave the club alongside Raymond Faitala-Mariner.

The England 9s international reportedly held a meeting with club officials to discuss his future, which may see him return back home to the Super League in England.

The main reason given for his supposed permission to leave is due to him struggling to adjust to the team's defensive style, something the forward isn't used to.

Bulldogs General Manager of Football Phil Gould also confirmed that development player Zac Montgomery will take time away from rugby league in 2024 and won't be with the club this season.

Another prop at the club, Montgomery, made eight appearances in the NSW Cup last season. The showings saw him make 150 tackles, run 458 total metres, and score two tries.