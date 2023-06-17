The Bulldogs are set to add another former Panthers player to their squad for next season as they close in on signing Tyrone May.

May, a member of the Panthers premiership team in 2021, is off-contract at the end of the season for the Catalans Dragons and told The Sunday Telegraph that he will be relocating back to Australia at the season's end.

With May being available, the Bulldogs have emerged as favourites to pick him up. Set to sign a multi-year contract with the club, it will reunite him with coach Cameron Ciraldo and former teammates Matt Burton, Villiame Kikau and Stephen Crichton.

After being sacked by Penrith weeks after the 2021 Grand Final, the playmaking utility joined the Catalans Dragons, where he played for two seasons.

Although he is 26 years of age, May only managed 56 NRL games for Penrith in a career plagued by controversial off-field headlines.

If he does join the Belmore-based club, he will be the second player aiming to resurrect their career at the club following Bronson Xerri. Xerri has signed for next season and was given a second chance after his drug ban.

The Bulldogs have also been linked to forwards Tyson Frizell, Hame Sele and Matt Lodge, as well as Dragons captain Ben Hunt.