Bulldogs centre Jake Averillo has been stood down by the club due to his family eating a meal at the Crossroads Hotel two weeks ago, reports NRL Media.

Averillo will be tested for COVID-19 following the recent outbreak at the Casula pub.

Canterbury are now awaiting biosecurity steps from the NRL, with the youngster indefinitely suspended from training and playing duties during this process.

NSW Health has advised anyone who visited the Crossroads Hotel from July 3 to July 10 to self-isolate and get tested.

The Bulldogs are yet to make an official announcement on Averillo’s status.

The club is coming off a 26-8 loss on the weekend.