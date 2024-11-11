Ryda Talagi, the younger brother of teenage sensation Blaize Talagi and a 2024 Australian Schoolboys representative, has reportedly agreed to a new deal.

The captain of the Parramatta Eels U16s team in 2023, Ryda Talagi represented the club's Harold Matthews Cup team this season and would claim the Eels' Harold Matthews Cup Best Forward Award after a standout season.

Playing in the front row, he was then selected for the 2024 Australian Schoolboys team alongside fellow Eels juniors Lachlan Coinakis, Tyson Sangalan and Lincoln Fletcher, where he had strong performances against France and Papua New Guinea.

After heavy interest from the Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons earlier in the year, Talagi has decided to remain at the Parramatta Eels and has signed a new contract with the club, per News Corp.

It is understood that there were constant fears inside the club that he could have departed just like his brother, but instead, he was convinced to stay at Parramatta and will be a key feature in Jason Ryles' rebuild in the coming years.