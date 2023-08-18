Wests Tigers veteran half Luke Brooks has revealed a contract deadline and Daly Cherry-Evans were the reasons he elected to exit the club at the end of 2023.

Brooks will join the Manly Sea Eagles in 2024 on a long-term deal, having spent 11 straight seasons at the Tigers.

The veteran half, who has played more than 200 NRL games, will benefit from the fresh start as much as the Tigers will, but the club are reportedly planning a farewell for him in the club's final game of the season at home against his future club the Sea Eagles.

Speaking to the media, he revealed that a deadline placed on him by the Tigers earlier this year in the lead-up to signing his new contract ultimately forced him out of the club.

“I think it was (a deal breaker). When they did that it made my mind up,” he said.

“That's all done now and there's nothing we can do. We've moved on and I'm just looking forward to finishing the year.”

Many have pointed out the need for Brooks to freshen up his career though, with the 28-year-old having not played a single finals game in his career.

In doing so, he holds the record for the most games by an NRL player without a single finals appearance.

A combination with Daly Cherry-Evans at the Sea Eagles looms as a strong one, and Brooks admitted it was part of the reason he elected to jump ship.

“That was one of the reasons I made my decision,” he said.

“I wanted to go over there and play the five-eighth role and play alongside someone like Daly Cherry-Evans because that will take a lot of the pressure off me.

“I'm looking forward to that because it'll be something new for me.”

Brooks will reportedly miss this weekend's game against the Dolphins with a calf injury.