Centre Gehamat Shibasaki has joined the Knights from the Broncos, making the move with immediate effect after being released from Brisbane.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Knights, and comes to the Hunter Valley with experience in the Queensland under 20s and is a former Junior Kangaroos representative.

“He has NRL experience and is a strong defender. We need to be a resilient, strong defensive club. He’s a big and powerful centre,” Newcastle coach Adam O’Brien told the club’s website.

“He adds the needed depth to our outside backs with Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Jesse Ramien leaving. He’s competitive and looks to have a tough mindset.”

Shibasaki has played 13 first grade games, with 12 of those coming for Brisbane in 2019.