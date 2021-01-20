Brisbane Broncos veteran Alex Glenn will be awarded for his efforts and loyalty to the club with a Testimonial Match next month against the North Queensland Cowboys, per broncos.com.au.

In what will be both clubs final pre-season fixtures prior to Round 1, Glenn will be honoured in front of fans ahead of his 13th season at Red Hill.

Glenn has played 267 NRL games for Brisbane, scoring 86 tries and was named the Brisbane’s youngest ever captain of the club at the age of 22 in 2011.

Alex Glenn will be honoured with a Testimonial Game at Dolphin Stadium on Feb 27 against the Cowboyshttps://t.co/aLbPV2WqyE pic.twitter.com/EGZlART8vV — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) January 20, 2021

“I was happy to just make my NRL debut but to have played for more than a decade for this great club, it’s a dream come true,” Glenn told the club website.

“To have a Testimonial Game is something I never could have imagined, so it will be awesome to get out to Redcliffe and share it with my family, friends and all the Broncos members and fans who have supported me along the way.

“As a team, we are working really hard and preparing well for the 2021 season, and this game against the Cowboys will allow us to fine tune our preparations.”

Club chief executive Paul White lauded Glenn’s commitment to the Broncos and was thrilled to be able to honour the class veteran with a testimonial match.

“We are delighted to be able to honour someone who has shown such a long-term commitment to the Broncos,” he said.

“It would be great to see as many people as possible get out to Dolphin Stadium to pay tribute to someone whose career has been marked by his longevity in the game and his commitment to his values both on and off the field.”

The Testimonial Game is scheduled for February 27.