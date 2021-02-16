Gold Coast have announced their 20-man squad to face Burleigh at Pizzey Park this Friday, with a plethora of young names set to compete in hope of impressing Justin Holbrook.
Star fullbacks Aj Brimson (lisfranc ligament injury) and Corey Thompson (All-Stars Match) will be absent from selection, paving the way for exciting youngster Jayden Campbell to start in the No.1 jumper.
Campbell, Tanah Boyd, Toby Sexton, Greg Marzhew, Sam Stone and Beau Fermor headline the squad looking to have a string impact on Holbrook’s side for the 2021 NRL season.
Burleigh are positioned as a feeder club to the Titans, with the clash already capped at maximum capacity.
Sexton expressed his excitement to the club website during the week.
“I’m so excited to play,” Sexton said.
“It’s been nearly 12 months since my last proper game, so I’m itching to play a proper game of footy again.
Footy returns this Friday!💪
https://t.co/DmayEDEmNo
— Gold Coast Titans (@GCTitans) February 16, 2021
“I’m excited to put everything I’ve learnt into practice and go out there and have a good one.”
Titans’ squad to face Burleigh Bears:
1. Jayden Campbell
3. Greg Marzhew
6. Toby Sexton
7. Tanah Boyd
9. Erin Clark
10. Darius Farmer
11. Beau Fermor
12. Sam Stone
13. Tristan Powell
Interchange:
14. Braden McGrady
15. Andre Niko
16. Corey Denniss
17. Will Brimson
18. Joseph Collins
19. Brent Woolf
20. Lloyd Perrett
The Broncos have also named their trial match squad to face Wynnum Manly Seagulls at Kitchener Park this Friday, with Tevita Pangai Junior and Matt Lodge headlining the side.
It will be Brisbane’s first game under the NRL’s new pre-season guidlines that will only include players who featured in less than 12 games in last season.
The squad will include a number of senior players alongside train-and-trial hopefuls under Kevin Walters.
“Trials in recent years haven’t been so important but I feel this year with the limited trials that players have limited opportunity to be right for Round 1 when we take on Parramatta,” said Walters told the club website.
The full team list for our first trial game of 2021 v Wynnum Manly Seagulls@ladbrokescomauhttps://t.co/SyOOXDdf3y pic.twitter.com/PlaStYXScW
— Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) February 16, 2021
“Because of the season that the Broncos had last year, everyone is fighting for positions – plenty of competition in the group which is what we want.”
Broncos squad to face Wynnum Manly Seagulls:
1. Reece Walsh
2. Richie Kennar
4. Tesi Niu
5. Dale Copley
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Albert Kelly
8. Tevita Pangai Jnr
10. Matt Lodge
11. Keenan Palasia
12. Leivaha Pulu
13. Ethan Bullemor
14 Calum Gahan
16. Isaiah Taas
17. Josh James
18. Brendan Frei
19. Xavier Willison
20. Selwyn Cobbo