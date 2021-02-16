Gold Coast have announced their 20-man squad to face Burleigh at Pizzey Park this Friday, with a plethora of young names set to compete in hope of impressing Justin Holbrook.

Star fullbacks Aj Brimson (lisfranc ligament injury) and Corey Thompson (All-Stars Match) will be absent from selection, paving the way for exciting youngster Jayden Campbell to start in the No.1 jumper.

Campbell, Tanah Boyd, Toby Sexton, Greg Marzhew, Sam Stone and Beau Fermor headline the squad looking to have a string impact on Holbrook’s side for the 2021 NRL season.

Burleigh are positioned as a feeder club to the Titans, with the clash already capped at maximum capacity.

Sexton expressed his excitement to the club website during the week.

“I’m so excited to play,” Sexton said.

“It’s been nearly 12 months since my last proper game, so I’m itching to play a proper game of footy again.

“I’m excited to put everything I’ve learnt into practice and go out there and have a good one.”

Titans’ squad to face Burleigh Bears:

1. Jayden Campbell

2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

3. Greg Marzhew

4. Treymain Spry

5. Jonus Pearson

6. Toby Sexton

7. Tanah Boyd

8. Jai Whitbread

9. Erin Clark

10. Darius Farmer

11. Beau Fermor

12. Sam Stone

13. Tristan Powell

Interchange:

14. Braden McGrady

15. Andre Niko

16. Corey Denniss

17. Will Brimson

18. Joseph Collins

19. Brent Woolf

20. Lloyd Perrett

The Broncos have also named their trial match squad to face Wynnum Manly Seagulls at Kitchener Park this Friday, with Tevita Pangai Junior and Matt Lodge headlining the side.

It will be Brisbane’s first game under the NRL’s new pre-season guidlines that will only include players who featured in less than 12 games in last season.

The squad will include a number of senior players alongside train-and-trial hopefuls under Kevin Walters.

“Trials in recent years haven’t been so important but I feel this year with the limited trials that players have limited opportunity to be right for Round 1 when we take on Parramatta,” said Walters told the club website.

“Because of the season that the Broncos had last year, everyone is fighting for positions – plenty of competition in the group which is what we want.”

Broncos squad to face Wynnum Manly Seagulls:

1. Reece Walsh

2. Richie Kennar

3. Jesse Arthars

4. Tesi Niu

5. Dale Copley

6. Tyson Gamble

7. Albert Kelly

8. Tevita Pangai Jnr

9. Kobe Hetherington

10. Matt Lodge

11. Keenan Palasia

12. Leivaha Pulu

13. Ethan Bullemor

14 Calum Gahan

15. Logan Bayliss-Brow

16. Isaiah Taas

17. Josh James

18. Brendan Frei

19. Xavier Willison

20. Selwyn Cobbo