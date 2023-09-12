As Payne Haas gets ready to take on the winner of the Warriors versus the Knights, the Broncos star prop has begun undergoing TV media training.

The reports that have emerged are surprising, considering Payne Haas comes across as an unlikely media performer or future commentator.

As reported by News Corp, Haas is currently undergoing TV media training with Fox Sports. This was confirmed with Fox Sports boss Steve Crawley telling the publication that the Broncos forward may have a future in the commentary box.

The publication has reported that Jamie Lockyer, the senior producer at Fox Sports, has been flying to Brisbane to undergo sessions with the NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos forward.

“I was speaking to Kevvie Walters and found out Payne had an interest in television,” Crawley told News Corp.

“He's only 23 and most players look at it towards the end of their careers. But we've started to do some work with him on his days off. Next season you'll start to see a bit of him.”

“He's keen to learn,” he added.

“It's exciting. Payne Haas is different. I'd admire the way he's come through some tough moments in his life.

“When you meet him … it shows that you shouldn't assume what someone is like. He's a lovely kid and very determined in whatever he does.”