BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 22: Tevita Pangai Junior of the Broncos during the round two NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Brisbane Broncos star Tevita Pangai Jr is set to have his $650,000 contract terminated by the club due to a COVID breach, according to multiple reports.

It is believed that the 24-year old deliberately beached COVID protocols over the weekend when he visited a barber shop.

“He’s not going to like what he’s going to hear from his club and also the NRL, because it looks like he’s going to cop a big fine, bigger than Bennett’s,” Nine’s Danny Weidler told Nine’s 100% Footy yesterday.

“Most likely around the $30,000 mark, which is quite significant in these times when players are taking pay-cuts and it’s post-tax.

“More than that, the NRL are really keen to make sure players are actually going to pay these fines, there is not going to be some other way of doing it.

“I reckon the Broncos will be happy to see Pangai pay this because they’re right off him for this behaviour.

“The fact that he was supposed to be negotiating with other clubs and now he’s done this, so he’s firmly in the bad books and he’s going to get whacked pretty hard.”