Brisbane Broncos star Tevita Pangai Jr is set to have his $650,000 contract terminated by the club due to a COVID breach, according to multiple reports.

EXCLUSIVE: Tevita Pangai Jr to be sacked the Broncos. Will be hit with a breach notice today. His $650,000 contract set to be torn up for COVID breach. @travismeyn — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) August 11, 2020

Tevita Pangai Jnr has been issued with breach notice by @brisbanebroncos . He looks to have played his last game for the club @RushHourBris @TripleMBrisbane @9NewsQueensland — Ben Dobbin (@MyMateDobbo) August 11, 2020

BRONCO Pangai Jnr's contract to be torn up after he breached COVID rules deliberately. Broncos board decided the flagrant act is enough to cancel his contract with the club. Comes on the back of him talking to Nick Politis. They've had enough. FULL story tonight @7NewsBrisbane — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) August 11, 2020

It is believed that the 24-year old deliberately beached COVID protocols over the weekend when he visited a barber shop.

“He’s not going to like what he’s going to hear from his club and also the NRL, because it looks like he’s going to cop a big fine, bigger than Bennett’s,” Nine’s Danny Weidler told Nine’s 100% Footy yesterday.

“Most likely around the $30,000 mark, which is quite significant in these times when players are taking pay-cuts and it’s post-tax.

“More than that, the NRL are really keen to make sure players are actually going to pay these fines, there is not going to be some other way of doing it.

“I reckon the Broncos will be happy to see Pangai pay this because they’re right off him for this behaviour.

“The fact that he was supposed to be negotiating with other clubs and now he’s done this, so he’s firmly in the bad books and he’s going to get whacked pretty hard.”