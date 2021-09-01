The Brisbane Broncos have announced young gun Logan Bayliss has signed with the club on a new two-year deal.

Bayliss was part of the 2019 Queensland Under-20 State of Origin squad, playing from the bench alongside a fearsome list of names who are now running around in the NRL.

They include Cronulla Sharks' winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and five-eighth Braydon Trindall, North Queensland Cowboys' outside back Murray Taulagi and lock Tom Gilbert, Gold Coast Titans forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, and a host of players from the Broncos including fullback Tesi Niu, half and hooker Cory Paix, hooker and lock Kobe Hetherington and prop Ethan Bullemor.

Bayliss has agreed to a two-year deal with the Broncos which will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

In an official statement on the Broncos' club website, it was reported that he trained with the club's first grade squad throughout the 2020 season.

He has otherwise been linked up with the Souths Logan Magpies in the Queensland Cup and has made seven appearances in the competition this year. He averaged almost 100 metres and 16 tackles per game while he has also made 12 tackle busts in those games.

The signing continues an extreme run of retentions and signings for the Broncos, who are close to filling their roster for the 2022 season.

Broncos' head of football and performance Ben Ikin said Bayliss had impressed during his time in the system.

“Logan has impressed us with his dedication – he is a talented young man having played Queensland Under-20s and we feel that he can fulfil that potential if he continues to work hard," Ikin said.

Bayliss will join the first grade squad when they return for the 2022 pre-season in November, however, it's unclear whether he will be able to force his way into a spot in the 17.

Pat Carrigan will return from injury, taking up another spot in the middle, while Thomas Flegler and Payne Haas will almost certainly both start.

Ethan Bullemor, Corey Jensen, Rhys Kennedy, Keenan Palasia and Xavier Willison will be the other middle forwards fighting for bench spots.