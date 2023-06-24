The Brisbane Broncos are set to offer teenager Coby Black a contract extension as they prepare for life after Adam Reynolds.

Regarded as one of the best teenagers coming through the ranks, Black is off-contract at the end of the year, but the Broncos are set to offer him a two-year extension, according to News Corp.

This contract which will see him remain at the club until the end of 2025, will see him learn from veteran Adam Reynolds. Reynolds is contracted for next season, but it is expected to be his last before joining the coaching staff the following year.

Still in Year 12, Black will be one of many teenagers competing at the upcoming Australia Schoolboys carnival.

Discovered by the Brisbane Broncos at the age of 12, he has had multiple advisors who have helped him develop and become a better player. These include Isaac Luke, Darren Nicholls, Nathan Cleary and Sean O'Sullivan.

“Matt Hartigan (Marsden SHS coach) had a coaching camp in Sydney and Nathan was involved with it,'' Black told News Corp earlier this year.

“I coached alongside him and he'd talk to me during the breaks. He taught me those spiral torpedos and the floated ones as well.