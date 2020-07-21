Broncos chairman Karl Morris has confirmed Anthony Seibold will remain as head coach for the remainder of the season, but will have his performance reviewed at its conclusion.

Speaking to the media after the club’s annual general meeting, Morris backed Seibold for the rest of 2020, but said the Broncos board will want improved results in the remaining 10 games.

Seibold currently in the second year of a five-year deal with the Broncos.

“Anthony Seibold is our coach and will be until the end of the season,” Morris said.

“Everyone at the club has a performance review and Anthony is an employee of the Broncos and will have a review like everyone else.

“He has got a long-term contract at the Broncos so we will wait until the end of the season.”

Broncos legend and board member Darren Lockyer said he was frustrated with the current situation the club was in, despite continuing to achieve off-field financial success.

“You lose sleep at night,” Lockyer said.

“It hurts but it is the reality and we’ve got to find a way to fix it.

“The AGM is about the financial performance of the company but there is always a lot of questions around the team’s performance and the club’s performance.

“This year with the results there was a lot of focus on the club and the team’s performance.”

“I think anyone that follows the game and the Broncos supporters in general would be very disappointed with the results and the big scorelines against the club. We are all very disappointed with that and it has got to be better.”

With the team hit hard by injuries to stars such as David Fifita, Morris hopes the on-field situation will improve upon their return.

“We have been really disappointed but as you all know we have a lot of players out and we are looking for better performances going forward. Seven or eight of our best players aren’t on the field,” Morris said.

“In the next few weeks we get them back on the field and I am sure there will be lot better performances.

“It is not a rebuild. It is terrible that we have so many players out. Our captain [Alex Glenn] is out, [David] Fifita is out, [Jack] Bird is out. There is a whole long list of people that are out and when they come back on the field I am sure we will have lot better performances.”