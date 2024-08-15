The Brisbane Broncos might be without Ezra Mam for the remainder of the 2024 season, but they are confident the same won't apply for Payne Haas and Reece Walsh.

Both players are currently in varying stages of rehabilitating various injuries, with Walsh fracturing a finger over the weekend, and Haas having suffered a Lisfranc injury in the foot during a Round 22 clash against the Gold Coast Titans.

The club have revealed Walsh will have surgery on his hand this week, while Haas is moving into more intensive training after testing this week, with both players holding a view of returning before the season is finished.

“Reece will have surgery on his hand this week with a return date dependant on how he recovers," the club's head of performance said in a statement on the injuries.

“Payne had a positive result from his testing and will now move into a more intensive training program.

“Both Reece and Payne will approach their rehab with a view to returning this season.”

The Broncos are still in the finals hunt, but barely so.

A bye this weekend will hand them two points on the premiership ladder, but they will then likely need to win all three of their remaining games to qualify for the top eight and be in with any - as small as it may be - chance of repeating last year's trip to the grand final where they come up short against the Penrith Panthers at Homebush.

Brisbane's final three games after the bye come against the Parramatta Eels, Dolphins and Melbourne Storm.