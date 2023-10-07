The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly released the duo of Logan Bayliss and Brendan Frei, adding to their list of departures for next season.

While it was previously unknown whether or not Bayliss and Frei were released, Fox Sports have confirmed their departures from the club - following the club's awards night on Thursday.

They will now join Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins), Thomas Flegler (The Dolphins), Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans), and Ethan Quai-Ward (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs) as the club departures - the latter left the club at the mid-point of the season after gaining an immediate release from his contract.

Brendan Frei joined the Brisbane Broncos after spending the 2022 season as part of the North Queensland Cowboys' Top 30 roster. Before then, he was turning out for the North Devils in the QLD Cup, having previously been in the Sydney Roosters pathways system.

“We've been watching Brendan closely for a little while and he is a guy we believe has some tools which will translate well to the NRL level,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said last year on his arrival to the Cowboys.

“He carries the ball strongly and moves well defensively on an edge. He has been a real presence for a number of years for Norths, and his form has gone to another level this year.

Frei isn't the only player who will be released from the club, with Logan Bayliss joining him on the outs.

A former Queensland U20s representative, Bayliss secured a two-year contract with the Broncos back in 2021. He is also a Scotland international, registering four Tests with them during the Rugby League World Cup, but has failed to play a single first-grade game during his time in the Brisbane outfit.

Broncos' head of football and performance, Ben Ikin, said Bayliss had impressed during his time in the system in 2021 on his arrival at the club.

“Logan has impressed us with his dedication – he is a talented young man having played Queensland Under-20s and we feel that he can fulfil that potential if he continues to work hard," Ikin said.