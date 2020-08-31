The Brisbane Broncos have released a statement in regard to the future of forward Tevita Pangai Junior, suspending the decision to end his contract for the next 12 months.

Pangai Junior breached a number of COVID-19 guidelines set by the NRL and is now set to sit out the remainder of the 2020 season with no pay, as well as following a list of conditions to keep his contract with the club.

The Broncos stated the following:

The Board has made a decision to terminate Mr Pangai Junior’s employment immediately but any implementation of that decision has been suspended for a period of 12 months subject to Mr Pangai Junior complying with his employment agreement and complying with the following terms:

He be stood down immediately without pay for the remainder of the 2020 season and as a consequence will be removed from the Project Apollo “bubble”;

He immediately begin a mentoring program with a club-approved mentor for a period of 12 months, with the mentor reporting back to the Board on a monthly basis;

He work in a job organised by that mentor for the remainder of the 2020 season;

He ceases to participate in social media, as well as ceasing to engage with media unless authorised by the Club;

He returns to full duties for the 2021 pre-season in mid-November this year in good physical condition.

If Mr Pangai Junior breaches any part of his employment agreement or these terms during the 12-month period during which the termination is suspended, then the Club can immediately implement its decision to terminate his employment.

If at the end of that 12 month period Mr Pangai Junior has complied with all the above requirements then the Board will rescind its decision to terminate his employment.