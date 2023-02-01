Martin Taupau has opened up on the "really crazy 24 to 48 hours" saga that saw him join the Brisbane Broncos.

The enforcer prop ended his six-year stint as a Sea Eagle last season and was effectively handed a career lifeline by the Broncos at the age of 32.

Now the AAP is reporting that Taupau was working with the physio at the Parramatta Eels when the Broncos made contact with his manager to see if he was avalible.

The day after he flew north and began his path to taking the next step in his career, amazed with the greeting and tour he received, as he told the the press at his first conference since becoming a Bronco.

“With the Broncos coming to the table we had to weigh up everything. We weighed up every pro and con and we believed the Broncos was a great fit,” Taupau said.

“We have been welcomed with open arms and everything is professional, in great measure here. From players to staff - and from top to bottom - it has been an amazing experience.”

Taupau has always been considered one of the premier forwards in the game and he reminded everyone of why as he helped Samoa to their first World Cup final.

However times got tough post-World Cup, without a contract or paycheque when he returned to Australia, Taupau credits his wife Michelle for helping him through that period.

“I have to do anything it takes to look after my family,” Taupau said.

“I had to strap on the boots, give the whistle to my wife and she was my S and C (strength and conditioner). She definitely cracked the whip and it helped immensely.

“There is always going to be fear and there is always going to be doubt if you are unemployed, with the unknown and the uncertainty.

“We had a plan. You've just got to respond accordingly.

“Yeah, I was technically unemployed for three months. What do you do? You find a job and work hard at your trade. We are here now.”

Taupau will have his first chance to debut as a Bronco on March 3rd when his new side face off against permiers the Penrith Panthers away from home, where they will be focusing on starting well to make up for a poor end to last season.