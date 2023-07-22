Brisbane Broncos forward Martin Taupau has been charged by the match review committee and faces up to four weeks on the sidelines.

Starting his first NRL game of the season, Taupau was sent to the sin-bin in the 11th minute of the game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs after he lifted his knees while in possession of the ball.

The veteran was charged with a Grade Three Dangerous Contact offence and faces a three-match ban with an early guilty plea or four matches if he contests the charge, and it is deemed unsuccessful. Despite the suspension he will return before the beginning of the NRL finals series.

"He got a warning letter through the week from the NRL, which Marty was aware of," Brisbane coach Kevin Walters said after the game.

"Marty is not a dirty player. He's certainly got to get that out of his game.

"I think tonight - starting him - that Marty got a bit excited. We haven't started him all year."

Winger Jesse Arthars was also charged with a Grade Two Careless High Tackle on Blake Taaffe during the game. This will see him miss one week with an early guilty plea or two weeks if he unsuccessfully challenges it.