Broncos coach Kevin Walters has inked a new one-year extension to remain at Red Hill until the end of next season.

The club great returned to Brisbane ahead of the 2021 season, taking over the reins from Anthony Seibold following a disastrous wooden spoon campaign.

Since, Walters has looked to steer the club back toward finals contention, injecting youth and reinstating the Broncos as an attractive new home for recruits.

Despite a 7-17 start to his coaching career with the Broncos, Walters has gained overwhelming support from those within the club, with the 237-time Broncos playmaker expressing his delight in extending his stay.

“I love this club and coaching the Broncos to being a force again in the NRL is a great honour," he said.

“We built some momentum late last season and we have carried that into what has been a really good preseason in terms of on-field workload and building our culture and connection as a group.

“I’ve been very public in stating that I want to coach the Broncos to a Premiership and that hasn’t changed and this contract extension provides that bit more certainty moving forward.

“We have a massive Round 1 game against the Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium next Friday night and the team can’t wait to rip-in in front of our home crowd.”

The Rockhampton native will look to build on the foundations he has forged across his short tenure back with the Broncos, with the next two seasons sure to see Brisbane rise back up the ranks.

Broncos chief executive Dave Donaghy lauded Walter's service, with his extended contract set to give the club further "stability".

“Extending Kevin out to the end of 2023 now provides the stability we need to continue the improvement shown in the back-half of the 2021 season,” Donaghy said.

“It’s been well documented that we initiated a reset during last season and made a range of changes which resulted in better performances. As head coach, Kevin has played a key role in that change process.

“We have added some experienced players to our roster who they will play an important role alongside our emerging talent as we aim to move into a growth phase.

“Providing continuity over the coming two seasons by extending Kevin to the end of 2023 will give our entire football program the stability they need to keep improving and growing as a team and as a club.”

Walters will begin his second season at the helm when the Broncos welcome South Sydney to Suncorp Stadium for their season opener on Friday, March 11.