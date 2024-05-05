The Brisbane Broncos have announced that they have extended the partnership of a club partner for a further 12 months.

First joining on with the Broncos last season, World Gyms Australia will remain as the club's official supplier for the near future.

It is understood that the partnership between the two parties will include special member exclusives and digital and gameday activations.

“It's terrific to know that World Gym are staying part of the Broncos family, with such a natural synergy with the club,” said Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy.

“They continue to raise the bar with it comes to helping improve lives through fitness, as well as their footprint, certainly here in Queensland and across the country.

“We look forward to the relationship going from strength to strength into the future.”

Rogers Westerman, CEO of World Gym Australia added, “We are delighted to build upon our partnership with the Broncos for another year, which aligns with our core values of improving lives through fitness."

“Together, we inspire greatness, both on and off the field.”

After announcing the extension of the partnership, World Gyms Australia will offer Broncos members a $0 joining free until May 15.