On the outskirts of making the cross-code move to rugby union, Joseph Suaalii has declared his intention to make his State of Origin debut for the NSW Blues this year.

Set to depart for Rugby Australia at the end of the season, Suaalii has hit out at critics who believe he is prioritising a potential Wallabies jersey over wearing the NSW Blues jumper.

This comes as News Corp reports that Suaalii has beaten out Josh Addo-Carr (Bulldogs) and Zac Lomax (Dragons) to accompany Brian To'o on the wing for Game One of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Per sources, the publication understands that the only way he will miss selection is if he sustains an injury this weekend or has a terrible performance showing against the Canberra Raiders.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play for State of Origin,” Suaalii told News Corp.

“I have been playing rugby league since I was four years old and for anyone to say it is not my dream, I think it is a bit silly.

“It is my dream to play at the top level but I am focused on playing well for the Roosters.”

Suaalii has been in amazing form for the Roosters this season, helping them climb up the ladder and become one of the teams to beat.

Up against an in-form Canberra Raiders team this season, a strong performance by the Rooster could see him booster his selection for the opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series.

“I am ready for the job if Madge picks me,” he added.

“I am focusing on playing for the Roosters and that is it. But if the opportunity comes I am ready to take it with two hands.

“I feel like I have put a lot of work into my game. When State of Origin's played, I feel like the Roosters style of footy resembles what Origin does.

“It is a dream of mine to play State of Origin.”

Joseph Suaalii and the Sydney Roosters will face the Canberra Raiders this weekend as he attempts to further his claim for a State of Origin debut with the NSW Blues.