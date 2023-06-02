Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters is expecting four of his five Origin players to back-up from Game 1 when the club clash with the Cronulla Sharks in the Shire on Saturday night.

The Broncos have, however, confirmed Selwyn Cobbo has been ruled out, with veteran winer Corey Oates to return from injury in his place after being named in the number 22 jersey during the week.

The winger, who was selected for his second State of Origin series in Billy Slater's Queensland set-up after debuting on the representative stage last year, suffered a hip injury and failed to complete the game.

It's believed he will be back in time for Game 2 of the Origin series when Queensland attempt to win the Shield with a game to spare in Brisbane on June 21, and Cobbo could even pass fit for a Round 15 clash against the Newcastle Knights next Saturday, June 10 in Brisbane, but there is no guarantee.

"Selwyn hasn't come up too well so we'll spell him this weekend," Coach Walters said during a press conference on Friday morning after the club's captains run.

Meanwhile, there are doubts over Reece Walsh and his ability to play in backing up from a highly physical Origin debut on Wednesday night.

Walters expects him to play, however, Tristan Sailor is travelling to Sydney as cover.

"Reece is recovering from his first Origin so we'll just make sure that he's right to go over the next 24 hours, and we'll take Tristan down as cover for him in case," Walters said.

“We're very confident that Tristan can do a job if he's required but Reece is tough and he did great the other night – but that is in the past now and if he is playing with us tomorrow night, which I believe he will be, then he'll need to get his focus back to clubland with us at the Broncos.”

It's understood that all of Payne Haas, Thomas Flegler and Patrick Carrigan will back-up, although Xavier Willison is on standby in the 19-man squad.