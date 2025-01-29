The Brisbane Broncos will be forced into an interesting dilemma in the coming months as State of Origin representative outside backs Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo both remain without contracts beyond this season.

Stars in their own right, Staggs and Cobbo have been instrumental to the club's success since their arrival onto the scene and will be looking to continue their good form this season as the Broncos aim to reclaim a spot in the NRL Grand Final after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

However, as the duo will be out of contract at the end of the season, the Broncos have decided to prioritize one over the other as they look towards the future under Michael Maguire.

According to AAP journalist Joel Gould, the Broncos are set to prioritize one-time NSW Blues and three-time Australian Kangaroos centre Kotoni Staggs over Selwyn Cobbo, which has seen them delay contract negotiations with the former.

A cornerstone of the Broncos' run to the 2023 NRL Grand Final, Cobbo has been one of the club's best players since his debut in 2021 and has featured in 68 matches and scored 43 tries which has seen him earn honours in both the State of Origin and international arenas for Queensland and Australia.

One of many players at the club who are off-contract, he is set to demand a ton of interest from rival clubs and has been linked with the North Queensland Cowboys, Sydney Roosters and three other unnamed clubs previously.

"I don't think it's the time where the Broncos are going to be throwing a whole lot of money at Selwyn Cobbo to keep him," Gould said on The Run Home with Joel and Fletch on SEN Radio.

"I think Selwyn Cobbo would want to stay at the Broncos given his family situation that he has close by in Cherbourg, but I don't see that there's a rush for it.

"I've got no doubt that Staggs would be their No.1 priority. He's in their leadership group. He's always wanted to be a Bronco.

"I think Cobbo is the one who might move on if one of them did. But I don't see that as something Michael Maguire is looking at right now. I think it's about 'let's get these guys to fire and then I'll make my call on them."

Although it is understood that his preference is to remain at the Brisbane Broncos, there has been constant chatter that Cobbo is weighing up testing the open market, where he is sure to demand interest alongside fellow centre Kotoni Staggs.

The Broncos are also facing salary cap issues and are unlikely to retain both, as Ezra Mam, Patrick Carrigan, and Payne Haas are all on big-money contracts heading into the future - Reece Walsh is set to join them in the coming months.

Currently on $625,000 a season, Cobbo is set to earn a significant pay rise in his next contract, making him one of the highest-paid outside backs in the competition.

“I've said I want to keep both, so that's up to the organisation to get that sorted ... I tend to stay away from that; I like to just make sure I'm coaching,” Broncos new head coach Michael Maguire said recently.

“I tell everyone who I want, and it would be great for both of those boys to be here. They've jumped into training [during the summer].

“I've sort of known Kotoni for quite some time and to watch him develop into who he is now — he's a leader — is really good to see. You learn your lessons as a young bloke and now he's one of the leaders.

“And Sel is doing work in the background working hard, as well.”