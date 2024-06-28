The Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed all of their State of Origin players will not back up from Game 2 this weekend.

The Broncos play first, clashing with the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland on Saturday afternoon.

In their team update, the club confirmed Reece Walsh, Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan will all be rested for the crunch clash against the Warriors, with the Broncos on the edge of the top eight and desperate for two more competition points.

The Broncos have however seemingly confirmed outside back Selwyn Cobbo will play after he was axed by Maroons' coach Billy Slater for Game 2 of this year's series.

Cobbo was left out through a mix of both form and fitness for the clash, but could well be recalled for Game 3 after the Maroons were battered by the Blues.

North Queensland, meanwhile, don't play till Sunday.

After all of their State of Origin players backed up from Game 1, Todd Payten has this time decided to rest all six players from Game 2 for this Sunday's clash with the Penrith Panthers.

Next man up 🤠 pic.twitter.com/Otro7mzhbT — NQ Cowboys (@nthqldcowboys) June 28, 2024

That means Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi, Tom Dearden, Reece Robson and Reuben Cotter, as well as Jeremiah Nanai who was never named in the first place, will sit out Sunday's clash.

The Cowboys will instead use the team named on Tuesday, which features the likes of Jaxon Purdue, Braidon Burns, Jack Clifford and Harrison Edwards.

It's unclear at this stage whether the Panthers' Origin players will back up for Sunday's clash at home.