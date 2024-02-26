The Brisbane Broncos have officially confirmed that Adam Reynolds has re-signed on a one-year extension until the end of the 2025 season.

Entering his third season in Broncos colours, the 274-game halfback has made 43 appearances at Red Hill and helped guide them to the Grand Final last year against the Penrith Panthers.

To date, Reynolds has added to 2,254 points career tally, scoring 359 points for the Broncos - 11 tries, 155 goals and three field goals.

The confirmed extension sees him join a host of names such as Ezra Mam, Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Reece Walsh, all of whom are signed until at least the end of the 2025 season.

"We all know what Reyno brings to our club - he is our leader and our general and he has made a huge impact in a short time here at the Broncos," said head coach Kevin Walters.

"He has made a home here in Brisbane with his family, and our supporters have really adopted him as one of their own - Reyno is very much one of "us" now here in the Sunshine State.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Reyno running out to lead our team and helping bring out the best in our emerging talent, as well as continuing to do those things that only he can do with the ball in hand."

Upon Adam Reynolds re-signing with the Brisbane Broncos, Queensland legend Wally Lewis spoke about the 33-year-old and how important his extension means to Kevin Walters and the Broncos.

"He is a key player, Reynolds," Lewis told AAP.

"It was vital that they kept him because his leadership inspires the younger kids in the team.

"By staying on he has also dangled a carrot in front of himself so that he can go one better and get over last year's grand final loss (to Penrith)."

Continuing to speak about Reynolds, Lewis explained that Reynolds has become one of the game's greatest leaders and is a key figure when it comes to communicating with his teammates.

"I've watched him closely at training and in games where I look and listen for guys who communicate. You can hear Reynolds all the time," Lewis added.

"You can be sitting on the edge of the sideline at a match and you hear him. At training he is constantly communicating and that is one of the strongest points of a player's game.

"It is just priceless and inspires others to perform. It probably inspires the guy doing the talking as well."