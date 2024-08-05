The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Payne Haas and Ezra Mam are likely to be unavailable for the remainder of the 2024 NRL season with scans confirming injuries.

The duo failed to finish the game on Saturday afternoon in what was a horror loss to the Gold Coast Titans. Fringe dummy half Tyson Smoothy also picked up an ankle injury while playing for the Souths Logan Magpies in the QLD Cup.

Cbus Super Stadium GLD 46 FT 18 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

It has been revealed that Haas has suffered a Lisfranc injury, while Mam has suffered a syndesmosis injury.

“Scans confirmed Payne has a lisfranc injury while Ezra has a syndesmosis issue," the club's head of performance Dave Ballard said in an injury update.

“We will consult specialists in coming days, with both players unavailable for selection this weekend while we map out a way forward."

The length of time the star duo are out for remains to be seen, however, even minor occurences of either injury could well ensure neither are able to return to the field before the end of the season.

Smoothy has also had scans, but it's unclear exactly what damage he has done to his ankle at this stage.

“Tyson also has an ankle issue but we will wait and see what the scan shows before making any further comment," Ballard said on the dummy half.

The loss to the Titans means the Broncos have lost eight of their last nine and would need to win all four of their remaining fixtures to have even a mathematical chance of qualifying for the finals, with the North Queensland Cowboys, a bye, the Parramatta Eels, Dolphins and Melbourne Storm on the menu over the closing stages of the campaign.

Haas' injury is likely to see either Xavier Willison or Martin Taupau come into the starting side at prop, with the likelihood of Va'a Semu coming onto the bench, while Josh Rogers is the favourite to run out at five-eighth against the Cowboys.