The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Adam Reynolds will remain the sole captain of the club in 2025.

Reynolds' role was believed to be less than certain following a disastrous 2024 campaign for the Red Hill-based outfit, with Michael Maguire replacing Kevin Walters as head coach ahead of 2025.

But Maguire confirmed on Thursday that Reynolds would remain the captain, with Ben Hunt, Pat Carrigan, Payne Haas and Kotoni Staggs making up the leadership group from a playing roster desperate to improve and return to their 2023 ways, when they fell just short in the grand final against the Penrith Panthers.

“I've always said Reyno is a leader, and it's very clear to me that this group of players really enjoy playing with him, but importantly - for him," Maguire said of Reynolds' appointment in a club statement.

“I've had a deep connection with Reyno for many years and am proud of his journey, and I know how hungry he is to keep leading from the front for this group.

"The past few months has given me an opportunity to see the leadership styles we do have in the team, and I'm confident we've got the right pieces of the puzzle in this group.

“Everyone brings something different to the table in terms of the way they go about their business, that's what makes special teams.

“The thing is – everyone should be a leader at this club, from the youngest to the oldest, through our behaviours and our actions every day.

“That needs to be our mindset moving forward.”

Reynolds, who will spend his fourth - and potentially last before retirement - season as captain of the Broncos, said he 'loves' being captain.

“I love being Captain of this club, it's a great honour, and means a lot to myself and my family. It feels like home now," Reynolds said.

“For me, it's never been about having the C next to my name, it's about being there for my teammates, getting them around the park, and taking a lot of that mental load.

“I feel like it's gone full circle with Madge, he obviously gave me my debut jersey and now, I'm a little older but he's still showing faith in me to continue as Captain, and as a person.

“We've got a really strong group of senior players here, and having Hunty as part of that now is huge.

“There's still plenty of work to do, but we hope our Members and fans are as excited as we are to get stuck into the season and play some footy.”