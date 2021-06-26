Ronaldo Mulitalo has been ruled ineligible to make his Queensland Maroons debut just hours before kick-off.

In a huge blow to the Maroons, Mulitalo was set to replace Reece Walsh in the Queensland side after the rookie fullback was ruled out due to injury.

But now it seems Mulitalo will also miss the must-win match for the Maroons after reports that he was ineligible to play for the side after reports emerged yesterday.

State of Origin eligibility rules demand a player must be born in NSW or Queensland or reside in said state before their 13th birthday.

Mulitalo was born in New Zealand and according to reports did not arrive in Australia until aged 14.

On the run, I can only guess that with Mulitalo OUT, the Maroons best option is Munster goes to FB, Holmes to the wing, Hunt into the halves, Hess onto the @QLDmaroons bench. Farcical situation. @telegraph_sport — David Riccio (@DaveRic1) June 26, 2021

With Queensland already having named their side, it’s unsure how they will lineup and if they will be allowed to bring a player in outside those they have already named.

If they are denied the opportunity to bring in a winger, for instance Xavier Coates, reports suggest they might be forced to move Cameron Munster to fullback and bring Ben Hunt into the halves.