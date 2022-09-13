AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 12: Braith Anasta of the Roosters passes the ball during the round 10 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Sydney Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium on May 12, 2012 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Former Canterbury Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers player, as well as current player manager and Fox Sports host Braith Anasta has become involved in a spat on social media with a super fan on Tuesday afternoon over the Rugby League World Cup.

Sydney Roosters life member Alan Katzmann took to Twitter on Monday evening to call out NRL 360 panellists Braith Anasta, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Phil Rothfield for laughing about a number of the competing nations at this year's Rugby League World Cup.

Fox Sports have the exclusive TV rights to the tournament in Australia, and while the growth of the international game has continued in recent times, an expansion to 16 teams this year will see Jamaica and Greece make their tournament debuts.

Braith Anasta fired back on Tuesday afternoon, telling Katzmann to "loosen up" via his Instagram story with a screenshot of the tweet.

Anasta also labelled Katzmann a "Derek" and said that he "deserves an uppercut". The NRL 360 host then also suggested he would see Alan at the Australia and Jamaica World Cup final - something that is an impossibility given Australia are in Group B, and Jamaica in Group C, meaning the two teams would be on the same side of the draw for quarter-final or semi-final action, should they qualify for that stage of the tournament.

Anasta wasn't ready to stop there though, screenshotting Katzmann's second Tweet and taking to his Instagram story again.

Alongside his duties as the host of NRL 360 and on the commentary team during weekends, Anasta also serves as a player manager where he has come under fire for detailing instances of Cameron Munster's contract negotiations on the show.

Anasta played 288 NRL games, 10 State of Origins and 4 Tests for Australia.

The Rugby League World Cup kicks off on October 15.