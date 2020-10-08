Cronulla’s Wade Graham was not named in Brad Fittlers preliminary NSW Blues squad, however, the 29-year-old is hoping for a late call-up.

Graham told The Daily Telegraph that he’s only a phone call away if Fittler needs him, with the forward admitting his disappointment on missing out on representing NSW.

“Of course, I’m disappointed to get that call from Freddy (Fittler),’’ Graham said.

“I think most people know how I feel about playing for NSW and would’ve loved to have pulled on the blue jersey again.

“But, all I can do is work hard to get back there.

“The thing Freddy (Fittler) knows is, I’m a footy player and if he ever needs me, I’ll be ready to go.

“But I understand where it’s at. His job is to make these calls, I respect that.’’

Graham has admitted his current form is similar to that of his team.

The Sharks captain has had some positives moments and some very inconsistent ones too.

“I also think every footballer this year will tell you 2020 has been a tough one due to everything that has been out of control,” said Graham

“As captain, you take on a lot of responsibility during that time and with that, I was determined to ensure we only ever had a strong year.

“I was proud to make the finals, but you end the season, still feeling thinking about what might have been.

“I’ve been around long enough to understand, with the highs, you’ve got to ride the lows.

“I know what we need to do as a club to be better and I know what I need to do personally to be better.

“I’m looking forward to spending some time away with my family to relax and rest — then it’s about getting tuned-in for 2021.

“But as I said, if Freddy needs me — he’s only got to say the word.’’

Graham has represented NSW on six occasions, including the 2019 series win.