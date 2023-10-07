New Bulldogs recruit Blake Taaffe is aiming to secure the club's number one jersey for next season as he contends with fellow new recruit Stephen Crichton for the jersey.

Taaffe will join the Canterbury Bulldogs for next season as one of many new recruits for the club as they look to move off the bottom of the ladder and aim to content for a top-eight position.

However, with both Taaffe and three-time premiership winner Stephen Crichton joining the club, the two are set to contend for the No.1 jersey at the Bulldogs - Crichton is the favourite to take the jumper.

Fresh off the NRL State Championship and NSW Cup victory with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Taaffe spoke about his desire to be the starting fullback at the club and that he is ready to fight it out with Crichton.

“Cirro (Cameron Ciraldo) said that we're pretty much going there both for the same spot but it'll be up to whoever trains the best,” Taaffe told NRL.com.

“I've been in this position before and there's no better position to be in, it makes you train harder, be hungrier and I'm really looking forward to it.

“I've been given an opportunity to go over there and give it a red-hot crack and he said if I can prove them wrong, then the position is mine.

“But I've got to go over there and earn the respect from the team and the coaching staff so that's what I'm going to do and can't wait.”

While he may have already featured in an NRL Grand Final - becoming the least-experienced Grand Final player of all time - Taaffe has constantly been stuck behind Latrell Mitchell for the number one jersey at the Rabbitohs.

However, the La Perouse junior spoke on how grateful he is to learn from Mitchell whilst playing in the red and green jumper.

“Obviously I've been stuck behind the big fella here and only getting to play when he was injured," he said.

“Latrell (Mitchell) and Cody (Walker) both, I've been their apprentice the past four years and to be able to go out and do my own thing now, I'm really looking forward to it.

“There's a great bunch of boys at Souths who I call my brothers and it's going to be sad leaving them but on to a bigger and better challenge and something I'm really looking forward to.”