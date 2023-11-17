Blake Austin, a former playmaker for several NRL clubs, has confirmed that he will suit up for a new team for next season.

This news follows reports that Austin revealed he will return to Australia after a five-year stint overseas in the Super League.

Debuting in 2011, the former Australian Schoolboy had stints with the Panthers (2011-13), Tigers (2014) and Raiders (2015-18) across eight seasons, playing 122 games.

“Telling my 5 year old my new team for next year, told her, but had to explain it's not on tv or in big stadiums, she said and I quote ‘ewww'," he posed on his story via Instagram.

While the team has yet to be announced by any club or Austin, if he does return back to the NRL, it will be the first time since leaving the Canberra Raiders at the end of 2018 to join the Warrington Wolves in the Super League. However, the team will be in Australia.

Given the lack of quality halfbacks off-contract at the time, Austin emerged as a potential recruitment option due to his experience, skill and versatility earlier this year.

He was also considered to be linked with the Wests Tigers before they signed his former teammate Aidan Sezer, Jayden Sullivan from the Dragons and ex-Manly Sea Eagles young gun Latu Fainu.

“If I was going back I would want to go to a successful team and just focus on me but I'm open to all offers," he told the JBK Show earlier this year, revealing he was open to all offers from clubs.