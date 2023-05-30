NRL Rd 11 - Sharks v Dragons
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 21: Jack Bird of the Dragons reacts during the round 11 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on May 21, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The St George Illawarra Dragons made the call to rest Jack Bird, reportedly for at least two weeks as he battles to get over knee soreness.

Bird missed the Round 12 game against the Sydney Roosters at Kogarah in an effort to help him get over the knee issue, however, after playing against the Dolphins in Round 13, it's evident that wasn't enough.

The Dragons said in their team list reveal for Round 14 against the Penrith Panthers on Sunday evening that Bird "required a freshening up."

However, News Corp are reporting that period out of the first-grade side will last for at least two weeks, with Bird also to miss the following Saturday's game - on June 10 at Kogarah - against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It comes as the Dragons attempt to move themselves clear of the wooden spoon, something they are struggling to do having lost seven of their last eight. Six of those on the hop came during Anthony Griffin's final six games as coach, before a famous narrow win at Kogarah without Bird against the Roosters in interim coach Ryan Carr's first game.

The Dragons were back in the losing column last week though, unable to return from Redcliffe with two points after struggling without Ben Hunt.

Bird's rest for this weekend's game is offset by the return of Jaydn Su'A, who partners Billy Burns in a new-look second-row combination, with the other starter from last week in Ben Murdoch-Masila dropping back to the interchange bench.

 2023-06-04T08:15:00Z 
$1.18  ▶︎
 
$4.80  ▶︎
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2023-06-04T08:15:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLPanthersDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
4Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5Brian To'oBrian To'o
6Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
12Zac HoskingZac Hosking
13Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14Soni LukeSoni Luke
15Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
16Liam MartinLiam Martin
17Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 RESERVES
18Jack CoggerJack Cogger
19Luke GarnerLuke Garner
20Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
21Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
22Liam HenryLiam Henry
23Izack TagoIzack Tago
24Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan1
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai2
Moses SuliMoses Suli3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax4
Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone6
Ben HuntBen Hunt7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo8
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle9
Michael MoloMichael Molo10
Billy BurnsBilly Burns11
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan14
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila15
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt16
Josh KerrJosh Kerr17
 RESERVES
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye18
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman19
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove20
Max FeagaiMax Feagai21
Tautau MogaTautau Moga22
 
 

Bird could yet be joined on the sidelines for the game at the foot of the mountains against the back-to-back defending premiers by Ben Hunt, who will need to back up from State of Origin 1 in Adelaide on Wednesday evening to play.

A decision on Hunt is likely to be made 24 hours before kick-off when the Dragons cut their side to 19, while the Penrith Panthers will also have plenty of decisions to make - Ivan Cleary has named all six of his Origin players to back-up from Game 1 for the encounter with the struggling joint-venture.

Kick-off is set for Sunday at 6:15pm (AEST) in the final game of the round.