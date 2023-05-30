The St George Illawarra Dragons made the call to rest Jack Bird, reportedly for at least two weeks as he battles to get over knee soreness.

Bird missed the Round 12 game against the Sydney Roosters at Kogarah in an effort to help him get over the knee issue, however, after playing against the Dolphins in Round 13, it's evident that wasn't enough.

The Dragons said in their team list reveal for Round 14 against the Penrith Panthers on Sunday evening that Bird "required a freshening up."

However, News Corp are reporting that period out of the first-grade side will last for at least two weeks, with Bird also to miss the following Saturday's game - on June 10 at Kogarah - against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It comes as the Dragons attempt to move themselves clear of the wooden spoon, something they are struggling to do having lost seven of their last eight. Six of those on the hop came during Anthony Griffin's final six games as coach, before a famous narrow win at Kogarah without Bird against the Roosters in interim coach Ryan Carr's first game.

The Dragons were back in the losing column last week though, unable to return from Redcliffe with two points after struggling without Ben Hunt.

Bird's rest for this weekend's game is offset by the return of Jaydn Su'A, who partners Billy Burns in a new-look second-row combination, with the other starter from last week in Ben Murdoch-Masila dropping back to the interchange bench.

Bird could yet be joined on the sidelines for the game at the foot of the mountains against the back-to-back defending premiers by Ben Hunt, who will need to back up from State of Origin 1 in Adelaide on Wednesday evening to play.

A decision on Hunt is likely to be made 24 hours before kick-off when the Dragons cut their side to 19, while the Penrith Panthers will also have plenty of decisions to make - Ivan Cleary has named all six of his Origin players to back-up from Game 1 for the encounter with the struggling joint-venture.

Kick-off is set for Sunday at 6:15pm (AEST) in the final game of the round.