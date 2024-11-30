Wests Tigers recruit Jack Bird has revealed he will most likely play at lock forward in 2025 for his new club.

One of the NRL's genuine utility, Bird has played at fullback, centre, five-eighth, second-row and lock over the years.

He had found a home at centre for the Dragons throughout the most recent seasons at the St George Illawarra Dragons, but was injured at the back-end of 2024 and struggled to regain his spot once recovered.

His time in Shane Flanagan's outfit then came to an end, with the Wests Tigers swooping on his signature as Benji Marshall looks to add depth and experience in a desperate bid to avoid yet another poor finish.

The question remained as to where Bird would play at the Tigers, but he has now revealed per News Corp that he will most likely play at lock, and has begun training there.

“I have been training at 13 a little bit,” Bird told the publication.

“That's really up to Benji and the coaching staff but I think the chats I have had with Benj, he wants me to play at 13 and just try to get used to that role again.

“I played there at the Dragons a few years back but it has been a while since I played in the middle.

“That is the idea of me trying to get fit and get the lungs back to play at the capacity Benji wants me to play at.

“Obviously training and game speed are a lot different but I have been training well I think. The plan is to play at 13.”

The role of a lock forward has shuffled dramatically in recent years, with the top teams employing a ball-player - like a third half - rather than an extra prop type player.

The Tigers are one of the few teams who haven't gone down that path, but Bird will provide them with a point of difference compared to what has been the normal at the club.

The joint-venture have also lost Stefano Utoikamanu this off-season to the Melbourne Storm, and have major questions over the future of David Klemmer.

The veteran will be at the club in 2025, but is no guarantee to feature prominently as a host of young talent prepare to take another major step up in their first-grade journies.

Bird was released by the Dragons with one year remaining on his deal and, at 29 years of age, still should have plenty to offer over the next two years at Concord.